Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Short Interest Update

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Marlowe Stock Performance

Shares of Marlowe stock remained flat at $6.16 during trading on Tuesday. Marlowe has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64.

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

