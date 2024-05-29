MARBLEX (MBX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.80 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $120.56 million and $2.80 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,641,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,277,513 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,641,567 with 125,277,513.2769275 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.8697518 USD and is up 5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,905,623.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

