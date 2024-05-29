Manta Network (MANTA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $460.64 Million

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Manta Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00002671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manta Network has a total market cap of $460.64 million and approximately $58.58 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Manta Network has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 1.72759368 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $53,348,220.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

