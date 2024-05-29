LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
LVMUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.
View Our Latest Analysis on LVMUY
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Down 0.8 %
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.6107 per share. This is a boost from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th.
About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.