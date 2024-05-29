Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 1.8%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 4,545,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 32,195,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.24.

The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,486,000 after buying an additional 9,175,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $22,208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 496.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,283,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,730 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 41.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,443 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.



Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

