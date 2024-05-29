Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $212.78 and last traded at $213.17. 362,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,434,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.22 and a 200-day moving average of $225.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

