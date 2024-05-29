LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Short Interest Update

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 2,950.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 122.0 days.
LondonMetric Property Stock Performance
LNSPF stock remained flat at $2.34 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,791. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39.
LondonMetric Property Company Profile
