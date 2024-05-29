Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $2,040,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.39.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.25. The company had a trading volume of 514,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,404. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.46. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $200.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

