Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Trims Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $930,626,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after buying an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 391.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,752,000 after buying an additional 2,606,253 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,221,641,000 after buying an additional 2,336,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 39.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,641,000 after buying an additional 1,730,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,057. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,252,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,103. The stock has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $76.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.