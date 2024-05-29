Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 8,200 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,453,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,615,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Welltower by 22.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Welltower by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,072,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 639,355 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,062,000 after purchasing an additional 555,353 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,609. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $72.83 and a one year high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

