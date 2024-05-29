Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 700 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1,938.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EGP stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.10. 57,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,088. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.75 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 110.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on EGP

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.