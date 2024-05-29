Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 6,400 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Equity Residential by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 117,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,424,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,160,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.22.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE EQR traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,712. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.29. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

