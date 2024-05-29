Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 4,900 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.63. 841,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.82. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.37, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

