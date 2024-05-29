Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 4,500 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 470.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.22. 1,191,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -268.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Annaly Capital Management

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.