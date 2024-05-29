Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,190 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,574,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,778. The stock has a market cap of $214.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $410.70 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

