Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,561,181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,312,000 after buying an additional 913,678 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,957,000 after buying an additional 667,034 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,423,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,887,000 after buying an additional 469,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $157.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.64.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

