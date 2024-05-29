Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.39. 4,013,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,277. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $78.83.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

