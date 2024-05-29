Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Electric Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,706 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 70.7% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,953,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,835,000 after purchasing an additional 809,067 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,304,000 after purchasing an additional 660,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,240,000 after purchasing an additional 587,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $88.62. 2,648,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,943. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

