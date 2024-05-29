Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 292,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.96. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.48.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $275,247.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,663,526 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.