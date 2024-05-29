Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys New Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 113,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,010. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $138.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.