Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, reaching $237.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,123. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.11 and a 200-day moving average of $254.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.