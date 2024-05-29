Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys New Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after buying an additional 966,450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 19,468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,430,000 after acquiring an additional 480,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after acquiring an additional 414,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after acquiring an additional 122,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $17,255,000.
SAP Price Performance
SAP stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.68. 488,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,258. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.94 and its 200 day moving average is $174.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $199.29.
SAP Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $2.3852 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.
SAP Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
