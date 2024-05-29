Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys New Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after buying an additional 966,450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 19,468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,430,000 after acquiring an additional 480,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after acquiring an additional 414,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after acquiring an additional 122,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $17,255,000.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.68. 488,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,258. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.94 and its 200 day moving average is $174.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $199.29.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $2.3852 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

