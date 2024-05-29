Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $123.26

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $123.26 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,771,372 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,735,653.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00475059 USD and is down -23.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $271.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
