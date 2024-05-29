Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.25

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Likewise Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Likewise Group Price Performance

LIKE stock opened at GBX 15.25 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94. Likewise Group has a 12 month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 26.60 ($0.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £37.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1,550.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Likewise Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony J. Brewer sold 1,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total value of £279,000 ($356,321.84). In other Likewise Group news, insider Paul Bassi sold 2,000,000 shares of Likewise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £320,000 ($408,684.55). Also, insider Anthony J. Brewer sold 1,550,000 shares of Likewise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £279,000 ($356,321.84). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500,000 shares of company stock worth $77,000,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Likewise Group Company Profile

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Likewise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Likewise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.