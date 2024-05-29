Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives $20.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTH. Northland Securities started coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,700.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,044,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 3,657.9% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after buying an additional 1,224,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

LTH stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.76. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $596.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

