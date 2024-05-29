Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 7,151 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,746,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $206,912,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.37. 3,067,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,390. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.55. The company has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

