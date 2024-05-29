Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 6,448 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $100.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,552,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,785. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.