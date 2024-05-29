Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Legacy Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,660,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,733. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.80.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

