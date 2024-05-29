Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 16,832 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Cognyte Software worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 662.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 39,154 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 33.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 279,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 203.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 1,058,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

CGNT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 61,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,753. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.53.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $83.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

