Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,574,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,461,000 after buying an additional 92,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Equinix by 277.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,493,000 after buying an additional 90,705 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Equinix by 54.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 254,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at $48,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.69.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $763.99. 173,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $767.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $806.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

