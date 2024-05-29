Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 6,557 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,508,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,078,000 after acquiring an additional 168,959 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 351,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 26,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.77 and its 200 day moving average is $251.34. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

