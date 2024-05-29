Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,372,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,151,000 after buying an additional 2,852,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $387,585,000 after buying an additional 2,523,267 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.48. 6,566,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,317,264. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $133.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.64.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,446 shares of company stock worth $47,557,543. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

