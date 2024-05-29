Legacy Advisors LLC Has $87.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 1,517.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,244,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044,193 shares during the quarter. Vertex accounts for approximately 11.3% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $87,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 131.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 50,239 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 15.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 59.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 26,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $894,594.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,338,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,999,193.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $23,773,546.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,554,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,716,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 26,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $894,594.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,338,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,999,193.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,161,048 shares of company stock worth $35,034,678. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Vertex stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. 1,109,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.65. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $156.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.50 million. Vertex had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

