Legacy Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. American Tower’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.91.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

