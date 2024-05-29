Legacy Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,831,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 154,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of GWW stock traded down $27.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $939.12. 301,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,012. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $968.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $909.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $641.95 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $938.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GWW

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.