Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,307 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,346,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,373,650. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $266.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

