Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 358 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,556,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,957,000 after acquiring an additional 171,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.24. 2,637,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,951. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $263.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

