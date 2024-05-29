Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 2,807 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 137.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $807.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,913. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $767.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $696.48. The firm has a market cap of $767.80 billion, a PE ratio of 118.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $422.06 and a 52 week high of $820.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

