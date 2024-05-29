Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 1,802 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $487.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,030,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,199. The company has a market capitalization of $441.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $474.86 and a 200 day moving average of $454.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $489.99.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

