Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.43. 1,747,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,928,772. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.12 and its 200-day moving average is $115.20. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The company has a market capitalization of $339.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

