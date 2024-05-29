Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164,788 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, hitting $202.25. 13,904,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,121,531. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

