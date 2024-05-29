Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 261 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $406,934,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,398,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,249,000 after acquiring an additional 731,375 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,308,000 after acquiring an additional 662,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,405,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,062,000 after acquiring an additional 638,241 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,146,000 after acquiring an additional 596,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.63. 921,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,593. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 111.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

