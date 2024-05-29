Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 1,241.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Leafbuyer Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of LBUY remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 26,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,064. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Leafbuyer Technologies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.09.
About Leafbuyer Technologies
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Leafbuyer Technologies
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.