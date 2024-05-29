Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 1,241.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LBUY remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 26,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,064. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Leafbuyer Technologies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.09.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

