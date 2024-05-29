Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Plans Dividend of GBX 8

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Law Debenture Price Performance

Shares of LWDB stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.19) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 861 ($11.00). The stock had a trading volume of 129,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 836.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 802.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. Law Debenture has a 12 month low of GBX 718.04 ($9.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 899 ($11.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,510.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

In other Law Debenture news, insider Denis Jackson sold 6,973 shares of Law Debenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($10.00), for a total transaction of £54,598.59 ($69,730.00). In other news, insider Trish Houston bought 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 796 ($10.17) per share, with a total value of £5,396.88 ($6,892.57). Also, insider Denis Jackson sold 6,973 shares of Law Debenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($10.00), for a total transaction of £54,598.59 ($69,730.00). 6.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Law Debenture

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

