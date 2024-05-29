Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.98

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 7270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Lara Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$45.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62.

Lara Exploration Company Profile

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

