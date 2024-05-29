Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 347,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 386,708 shares.The stock last traded at $13.13 and had previously closed at $13.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KYTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kyverna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($12.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,563,000. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $11,799,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $23,093,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

