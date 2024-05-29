KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the period. KLA comprises approximately 2.4% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of KLA worth $319,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.15.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $786.14. 601,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,043. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $437.20 and a 12-month high of $791.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $705.67 and a 200 day moving average of $640.39.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

