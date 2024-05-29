Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Trading Down 6.2%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $436.85 and last traded at $439.00. Approximately 2,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.89.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

