KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,559,000 after buying an additional 99,196 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of KBR by 14.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 54,623 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 687.1% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 24,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $2,100,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:KBR opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

