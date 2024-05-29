Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.22

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and traded as high as $15.26. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

